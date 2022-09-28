Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DTGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,652. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

