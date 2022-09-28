Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DTGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,652. Digerati Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Digerati Technologies
