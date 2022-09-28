DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

