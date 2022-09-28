DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.55.
About DFI Retail Group
