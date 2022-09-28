Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

DSNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.22. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.59.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

