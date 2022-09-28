DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,416. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.93. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About DENSO

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

See Also

