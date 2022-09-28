DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
DENSO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,416. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.93. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
