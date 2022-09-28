Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.13

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WILYY. Barclays started coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Cheuvreux cut Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.