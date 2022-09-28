Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 7,156 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 21,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,370. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

