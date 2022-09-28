Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 444,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 126,646 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

