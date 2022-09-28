Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Flotek Industries worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

