Delta Investment Management LLC Has $684,000 Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Manchester United worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Manchester United by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,346,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE MANU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 38,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,083. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $20.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.