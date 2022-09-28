Defi For You Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $848,383.87 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Defi For You coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Defi For You has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Defi For You has a total market capitalization of $848,383.87 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Defi For You

Defi For You launched on December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn.

Defi For You Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

