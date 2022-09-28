Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 1,587.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
DBCCF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
