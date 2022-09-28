DecentBet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $14,633.44 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.56 or 1.00048863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064720 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

