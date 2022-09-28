Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.24. Daxor shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 10,473 shares changing hands.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

