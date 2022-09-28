Dawn Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $56.46 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.46 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

