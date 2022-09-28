DataHighway Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $159.31 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00025566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,988 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

