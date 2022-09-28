Darden Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

