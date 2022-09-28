Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.29

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 132290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

