Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.22

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $271.22 and traded as low as $236.01. Daily Journal shares last traded at $236.01, with a volume of 3,323 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.17.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
