Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.22

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $271.22 and traded as low as $236.01. Daily Journal shares last traded at $236.01, with a volume of 3,323 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

