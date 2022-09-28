Cypress Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. 10,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,967. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.