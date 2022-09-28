Cypress Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. 10,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,967. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.