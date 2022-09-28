Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 28,696 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 204,471 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,332,619 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.