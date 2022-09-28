Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.00. 237,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

