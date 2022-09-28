Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,601 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,469. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

