Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $583.07. 10,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $573.96 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $670.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.58.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

