Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,543,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,374,000 after buying an additional 235,528 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 139,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

