Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 301 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 42.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. 77,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

