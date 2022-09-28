CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Up 93.9% in September

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the August 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,247.0 days.

CSR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSRLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. CSR has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CSR in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

