Cryption Network (CNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $143,640.43

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Cryption Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryption Network has a market capitalization of $143,640.43 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00198103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Cryption Network

Cryption Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryption Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryption Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

