CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.76

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 12680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $694.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 203.89%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

