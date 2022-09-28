Critical Survey: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.70%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 1.55% 119.83% 11.87% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.57% 32.41% 13.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.47 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.95 $19.88 billion $4.78 2.56

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

