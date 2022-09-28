Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.79

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 236332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CS. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price target (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

