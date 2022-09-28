Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 406,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,583. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRARY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

