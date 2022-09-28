Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 406,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,583. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
