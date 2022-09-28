CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
