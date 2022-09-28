CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) versus Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Critical Review

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) and Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CPI Card Group and Mill City Ventures III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.50%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $312.19 million 0.56 $16.13 million $1.94 7.95 Mill City Ventures III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CPI Card Group and Mill City Ventures III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 6.16% -17.19% 8.92% Mill City Ventures III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

