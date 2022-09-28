Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 2,477.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.