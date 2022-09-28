Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.35.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,620 shares of company stock worth $1,342,253. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Coupa Software by 368.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

