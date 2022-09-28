Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,471 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,502.9% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 686.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 279,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 243,772 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 7,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,336. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

