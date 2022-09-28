Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 626 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 350,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.