Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 128,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,476. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

