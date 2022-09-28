Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 446 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,460. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

