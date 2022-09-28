Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,998,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ED traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 115,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.