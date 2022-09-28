Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 140,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.