Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kellogg by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 96,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

