Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.49. 195,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $95.36 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.