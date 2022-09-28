Contrasting Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 1.77 -$70.59 million ($1.68) -3.36 So-Young International $265.58 million 0.29 -$1.32 million ($0.17) -4.29

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 3 2 0 2.40 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.13%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,133.55%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Veritone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -40.29% -72.47% -13.99% So-Young International -8.08% -3.13% -2.33%

Summary

So-Young International beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

