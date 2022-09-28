Contrasting Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and BioNTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioNTech 0 8 6 0 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 730.90%. BioNTech has a consensus target price of $231.43, indicating a potential upside of 77.61%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and BioNTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.63) -0.94 BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.41 $12.18 billion $51.78 2.52

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -25.59% -24.08% BioNTech 55.43% 88.76% 66.03%

Summary

BioNTech beats Protara Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.