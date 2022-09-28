ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Down 0.8%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 239.50 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.06). Approximately 430,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 709,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.08).

ContourGlobal Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.00.

ContourGlobal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $4.01. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

ContourGlobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

