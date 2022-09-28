Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 25,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,802. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.