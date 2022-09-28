Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,723 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $334.87. 56,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,106. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $325.28 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.72 and a 200 day moving average of $400.07.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

