Conning Inc. Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,021. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

