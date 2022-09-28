Conning Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 256.8% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 13,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 234,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.